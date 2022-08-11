Peloton All for One Music Festival Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Alanis Morrissette, Green Day, Maggie Rogers and More

Home News Karan Singh August 11th, 2022 - 1:24 PM

Peloton’s annual All for One Music Festival returns for a three-day event on August 19th. The shows will run through the weekend and will feature Alanis Morissette, Green Day and the Wu-Tang Clan, among others.

All for One is a hybrid workout convention cloaked as a music festival that is centered on Peloton’s at-home workout technology — the music serves is a healthy distraction from exercise fatigue. With the official opening of Peloton Studios New York and Peloton Studios London, members can choose to attend classes in person or schedule workouts from home using the Stacked Classes feature. In the virtual feature, each artist will play a specific time slot and fans will have the option to switch between different “stages.” (Consequence)

The event offers 160 classes taught by 54 instructors across 15 disciplines and features music from 33 different artists. All the content will be available in English, Spanish and German. Get your tickets here.

Check out the entire lineup below:

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi