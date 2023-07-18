Old Crow Medicine Show Shares Vibrant New Song “Belle Meade Cockfight” with Accompanying Video

Home News Cait Stoddard July 18th, 2023 - 6:05 PM

Two time Grammy award winning band Old Crow Medicine Show shares their new single “Belle Meade Cockfight,” which features singer and songwriter Sierra Ferrell.

Accompanied by a campy old-school-hoedown music video directed and produced by band member Morgan Jahning, “Belle Meade Cockfight” is the latest track from the band’s new album Jubilee, which will be released on August 25 by ATO Records.

As a whole, “Belle Meade Cockfight” is a great tune due to how the instrumentation brings a catchy country twang while the vocal performances serenades the ears with beautiful harmony. As for the music video, each scene introduces viewers to a lovely hoedown where Old Crow Medicine Show and Ferrell are performing their hearts out.

In the press release bandleader Ketch Seco discusses the inspiration behind the band’s latest song.

“My hometown is the self-proclaimed poultry capital of the world, smack in the middle of the Shenandoah Valley, Virginia. I love chickens, have raised ’em from under the lightbulb to the brooder box, and I see their grace and beauty. Poultry makes fantastic fodder for song, always has. I can’t admit to having regularly attended cockfights, only that chickens are in my blood. But songwriting lets you travel the seven seas without leaving your porch swing, or in this case the cockfight ring, so I composed this ditty after extensive research and hope I’ve done right by the scholars of the sport.”

The artist adds: “I called up Sierra Ferrell and told her I had a ‘cockfight love song’ and needed a sparring partner. Not surprising, she was game. She’s from just over the line in West Virginia and knows a thing or two about the joys of chickens. We dedicate this one to Sarah Cannon, the opulent southern dame behind Minnie Pearl’s folksy persona.”

The musician Continues with: “Sarah embodied class duality in Country music as only a Shakespearian actress-turned-hayseed-rib- tickler could. The only thing I can think of that better exemplifies Country music’s ability to be at once ‘highfalutin’ and ‘for the people’ would be if they started holding cockfights on Saturday nights in old Belle Meade.”

“Belle Meade Cockfight” follows the album’s debut single “Miles Away,” which is a sweetly reflective song co-written by Secor and bluegrass virtuoso Molly Tuttle, with guest vocals from Old Crow Medicine Show co-founder Willie Watson.