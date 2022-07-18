Old Crow Medicine Show Announce 15th Annual New Year’s Eve Show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium

Old Crow Medicine Show has just announced that they will be playing their 15th annual New Year’s Eve Show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. The band, which just released their seventh album Pain This Town, is expected to return to Nashville for their annual tradition on, of course, December 31. Tickets are expected to go on sale this Friday, July 22, while artist presales begin on Tuesday, July 19 at 10:00 AM.

The band hopes to bring a bigger and better-than-ever show to downtown Nashville, as they follow up on 14 years of the tradition on-stage at the world-renowned Mother Church of Country Music. Currently, however, they are on a country-wide tour for Paint This Town, which will conclude at the Ryman Auditorium event this New Year’s Eve.

Old Crow Medicine Show has had a busy year. Alongside their tour, they’ve been busy releasing new performances for their new music. Just last month, they shared a new music video for their “Used to Be a Mountain” song, which is also from their Paint This Town album.