Old Crow Medicine Show Shares New Festive Holiday Single “Trim This Tree”

Home News Roy Lott December 21st, 2022 - 7:40 PM

Grammy Award-winning band Old Crow Medicine Show has released their festive new single “Trim This Tree,” a cheerful holiday original that invites listeners to celebrate Christmas with them Nashville-style. ‘Trim This Tree’ is our Christmas card to Nashville, the city we love and call home,” says frontman Ketch Secor. “It’s got all the trimmings of a Music City holiday, from the Goo Goo Clusters to the light-up plastic nativity scene.” The song also includes The Purple Martin Choir including students from the Episcopal School of Nashville, where Secor went to school growing up. It also includes Nashville penny whistle master Jim Hoke. Check it out below.

Old Crow Medicine Show will be playing some tunes on CMT Campfire Sessions Christmas Edition tonight, December 21 on CMT. The band is also set to play a few shows before the new year, including back-to-back shows on New Year’s Eve weekend at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. Molly Tuttle will join the band on both nights. Tickets are available for the first show via the band’s website.

They released their latest record Paint This Town in April, including the singles “Used To Be A Mountain,” “Honey Chile,” “Bombs Away” and the heartfelt “Gloryland.”