Old Crow Medicine Show announce the August 25 ATO release of Jubilee, their new album. Mavis Staples, Sierra Hull, and Willie Watson perform on the album’s preview and first single, “Miles Away.” out now.

Ketch Sector and bluegrass virtuoso Molly Tuttle co-wrote the album’s lead tune, which featured guest vocals from Watson, the band’s co-founder and former member.

“This is a rearview song where objects in the mirror are closer than they appear. “25 years of making music on the road meant you’re always coming back to the same places as a different person; there’s a reminder of your past self and the choices you made back then,” said Ketor. He continued, “Molly Tuttle and I wrote this one together, and once it was done, I asked my Old Crow co-founder Willie Watson to make his first appearance on an Old Crow record in years. This song is about forgiveness, restoration, and bygones.

Watson recorded “Miles Away” with Old Crow Medicine Show after 10 years. He will also tour with the band this fall as an opening act. The band’s eighth studio album follows Paint This Town, which topped the Americana Radio Albums Chart and Billboard’s Bluegrass Albums Chart in 2022. “Being the type of songwriters and performers we’ve always been, we tend toward topical material and what’s going on right now—the issues facing our species, our country, and our beloved Southlands. As long as these things happen in our world and banjos and fiddles are around to be plucked and bow across, we’ll keep making this kind of music. It’s second nature now.”