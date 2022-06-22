Old Crow Medicine Show Shares Meditative New Music Video For “Used To Be A Mountain”

Home News Federico Cardenas June 22nd, 2022 - 9:15 PM

The Grammy winning alternative country act Old Crow Medicine Show has debuted a new music video for their track “Used To Be A Mountain.” The song, recorded by Zach Kasik along with Morgan Jahnig and mixed by Morgan Jahnig, comes from the band’s latest album, Paint This Town, originally released on April 22, 2022.

The song is a energetic but emotionally powerful tune about change in the world around them, especially due to ecological destruction. The lyrics of the track is told from the perspective of someone reminiscing about change in the world around them, with fromtman Ketch Secor singing on the chorus: “There used to be a mountain here, There used to be a river so clear, we could swim to the bottom, There was heart, there was soul, but I guess that we forgot ’em, ‘Cause there ain’t nothin’ standin’ out the window but a sign on a slag pile.”

Ketch Secor, in a statement, describes the track as being a “song that wrestles with the issues facing Appalachia today… I think that the Intrepid spirit of the mountaineers of the coal fields of the Southern Highlands and Appalachia are some of the hardest and most important for bearers of the American dream. I think that when you take away the natural beauty and destroy the ecology of places, you don’t have a whole lot left to rebuild with. I know there’s a lot of folks that are hurting right now in the communities of the coal fields. This song is there to both reflect that hurt and to ask the question, can we do something better for these folks?”

Watch the music video for “Used To Be A Mountain” via YouTube below.

The release of the new video comes along with an announcement that the band has decided to partner with Cumberland River Compact, a non-profit intended to promote access to water resources and educate about the harmful effects of climate change.

Old Crow Medicine show has previously released performance videos for their tracks “Bombs Away,” “Honey Chile” and “Gloryland.”