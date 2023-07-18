Brody Dalle Shares Long Statement Regarding Child Custody Battle with Josh Homme

Home News Cait Stoddard July 18th, 2023 - 3:24 PM

According to nme.com, artist Brody Dalle has spoken out about her alleged child custody battle with Josh Homme in a couple of Instagram posts.

Dalle and Homme allegedly separated in 2019 following 14 years of marriage and In September 2021, Dalle allegedly filed temporary domestic violence restraining orders against Homme on behalf of their two sons who claimed they were allegedly scared Homme was going to allegedly hurt them.

In the filing, it was allegedly claimed that the Homme allegedly “abuses them physically and emotionally” and had been allegedly discovered as alleged drinking and alleged driving.

Two months after the alleged restraining orders were filed, Dalle was found guilty of failing to hand her five-year old son over to Homme as part of an agreed custody deal and two of their older children were allegedly discovered to have not visited their dad based on their own accord. Dalle was sentenced to community service and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

Dalle and Homme went to court at the beginning of 2022 where Dalle testified against her ex-husband by allegedly claiming that he “terrified” her. The artist also pointed out that Homme had allegedly “been thinking about wanting to kill” her and allegedly head-butted her so hard that she allegedly “saw stars.”

In March 2022 the court granted Homme sole legal custody of the three children for nearly two years. Additionally, Homme allegedly shared a rare statement on the situation by allegedly confirming that Dalle is not allowed to contact the Homme family, Josh, his parents and the former couple’s three children.

Now, Dalle has allegedly shared her side of the story on her Instagram where her alleged claims were found to be allegedly false due to alleged money, alleged greed and alleged corruption.

Brody Dalle speaks up against Josh Homme in an Instagram post. pic.twitter.com/QQD8M8v3hr — YCH ✖️✖️✖️ (@yogach_) July 18, 2023

“Brody Dalle speaks up against Josh Homme in an Instagram post.”

“Three weeks later, they took one of my kids. A month after that, under temporary guise they took my other two. Textbook to a T. They built an Everest of lies with no evidence….why??…why would they do that ??? because money, greed, corruption, and winning at all costs is the name of the game.”

Dalle allegedly claimed that she has been allegedly “shoved center stage, punished, pointed at, lied about, laughed at, ridiculed, shamed, berated and made an example of” throughout the course of the court battle, and a alleged victim of “smoke and mirrors” created by PRs.

“My story is not unique and it is not rare, it is happening to protective mothers (and some protective fathers) everywhere,” she added. “If you have never been accused of the quack debunked, looney and extremely dangerous claim of parental alienation and with zero evidence because there was none…..please, hold your tongue, you have no idea.”

In Dalle’s other post, she argued that the alleged “script” to remove her children from her allegedly started “years ago” before she met her partner Gunner Foxx and that was “not to blame for any of it. Dalle did hint at being aware of the allegedly forged signature by Foxx by saying “This is punishment, for reporting what [the children] said, trying to protect. I tried to make it stop for a year and a half, until they refused.to.go. Testified. Begged. Pleaded. Sobbed. What would you do? Everything, anything I bet.”

“I’m fucking broken. This has shattered me into a thousand pieces. For a long time, I couldn’t get out of bed. I contemplated what the point of going on was. I’ve been filled with so much pain and fear for so long,” she added. “No one can sustain that state. No one should ever. I let it go. I released it. I found the ladder of light. Get the fuck up and fight for your life. For them. Always.”

Josh Homme still allegedly had custody over their three children and in his alleged statement earlier this year, Homme allegedly wrote how he had allegedly “refrained from making public statements about his family to the media”.

“In light of the continued falsehoods, the repeated invasions of the children’s privacy and the resulting emotional harm, it is time that the truth be told,” a statement on Homme’s behalf read at the time. “Our hope is that this will end the enquiries and speculation and provide the family the privacy and consideration they deserve.”

The statement adds: “For more than a year after the conclusion of their divorce proceedings, Joshua Homme and Brody Dalle were able to amicably co-parent their three children in a healthy and functional way. The situation took a dark turn when Dalle violated the 50/50 custody agreement by withholding the children from seeing their father.”

The statement continues with: “Despite multiple orders by the Los Angeles Family Court to return the children, as well as being found in contempt of court, Dalle continued to violate the custody agreement. The situation was exacerbated by the inappropriate actions of her boyfriend Gunner Foxx.”

Allegedly claiming the granting of a new alleged restraining order against Dalle, the statement said: “Recent actions by Brody Dalle and Gunner Foxx have not only caused the children emotional harm, but have also put them in great danger.”

“In August of 2022, Joshua Homme and his two sons were granted a restraining order protecting them from Gunner Foxx, preventing him from making any contact with them whatsoever for a period of five years. Foxx’s requests for a restraining order against Homme were denied by two separate courts.”

The statement adds: “It was reported that Homme’s daughter filed a restraining order against him. This was also filed by Gunner Foxx who took the minor child to court without the presence of either one of her parents. Prior to the hearing on this matter — at the child’s request and through her own counsel — the order was rescinded.”