Brody Dalle Fined And Sentenced To Community Service For Contempt In Josh Homme Custody Battle

Brody Dalle has been sentenced to community service from a recent court hearing. The Distillers lead singer was found guilty of misdemeanor contempt in her custody battle with ex Josh Homme. Los Angeles superior courts found her guilty of withholding court-mandated custodial time with her 5-year-old son from Homme. This comes after a previous charge that she withheld her 10-year-old from custodial time, but the court found that he had decided attending on his own accord.

In a subsequent statement after the sentencing, Dalle said, “As a mother, I will always put my children first and protect them at all costs. Throughout these proceedings have finally given them a voice to be heard, and it weighed heavily in today’s outcome.” Dalle continued, “I truly respect the court’s decision and have already received an overwhelming amount of love and support. I look forward to the opportunity to help those in need.”

Brody Dalle met Josh Homme backstage at Lollopalooza in 1996, when she was 17 and he was 23. Dalle was dating Rancid frontman Tim Armstrong at the time, and they later wed. In 2003, Armstrong and Dalle went through a bitter divorce, after a photo of Homme and Dalle kissing had surfaced. When the divorce was finalized, Dalle and Homme married and had three children together. In 2019, the couple legally separated due to his alleged abusive behavior and excessive drinking, with their daughter filing a restraining order against Homme in September.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer