The Distillers’ Brody Dalle Pleads Not Guilty To Contempt Charge As Custody Dispute With Ex Josh Homme Continues

Brody Dalle, the frontwoman of punk band The Distillers, has been facing a custody battle with ex-husband Josh Homme since their 2019 divorce. As of yesterday, though, Homme accused Dalle of breaking their custody agreement by preventing the Queens of the Stone Age frontman from seeing his children. According to Stereogum, Dalle pled not guilty to the contempt charge.

The two musicians have three kids together — all between the ages of 5 and 15 — with 15-year-old Camille granted a restraining order against her father in September. This restraining order came after LA judges denied Dalle’s request for a restraining order against Homme on behalf of her two younger sons. As described in an article in TMZ, the two boys, Wolf and Orrin, were allegedly scared that their father would hurt them.

“According to the request filed in court,” the article reads, “Orrin claims there was a recent incident where Homme grabbed his private parts, and he also alleges his father drinks alcohol while his kids are in the car with him.”

Homme’s attorney claimed that the mother and Distillers member brought these allegations to both the police and the court, but was still denied a restraining order for her sons by two separate judges.

Eldest daughter Camille, however, recently got her restraining order extended, so Homme is not allowed to make contact with her and must stay at least 100 yards away for the rest of the month, with a follow-up hearing scheduled for Oct. 29.

The aforementioned Stereogum article states that Homme wants his ex-wife to face legal repercussions for allegedly violating their custody agreement, as Dalle wants him to face repercussions for domestic violence and verbal harassment. Ultimately, Dalle says, she wants her kids to be safe.