Daughter of Josh Homme Gets Restraining Order Against Singer Extended

Michelle Leidecker September 30th, 2021 - 4:53 PM

Josh Homme’s daughter was recently awarded an extension in her restraining order against her now estranged father. Earlier this month it was ruled that the Queens Of The Stone Age frontman would be required to keep a distance of at least 100 yards between himself and Camille, and will not be allowed to make any contact with her. The call comes from a California court on September 28, where the judge ruled in favor of the extension for the restraining order until November with a follow up hearing scheduled on October 29.

The news comes after Brody Halle, the mother of all three children, tried to get a restraining order against Homme in the name of their two sons, who are ages 5 and 10, which was denied by Los Angeles courts. In fact, Homme has been granted the ability to facetime his two sons every other day. It is also alleged that Camille, Homme’s daughter, had filed a motion in court for her restraining order to include her brothers, which was denied in courts, meaning the order will only cover herself.

It is also alleged that Homme’s attorney, Susan E. Wiesner, said in a statement to TMZ that they “believed” that Dalle had filed for the temporary restraining order as an act of “retaliation”. The restraining order was filed to include the same allegations that her brothers’ included: “that Homme ‘abuses them physically and emotionally with flicks to the ear, put-downs, threats against their mother [and her boyfriend] and groping of the boys’ privates’”(via nme.com).

Homme’s lawyers are denying these claims, alleging that “The allegations made by Ms. Dalle against Mr. Homme are categorically false. In order to protect the children, we will not be making any further statements.”

