Judge Grants Emergency Stay-Away Order To Brody Dalle’s Boyfriend Following Alleged Incident With Josh Homme

Home News Jamie Reddy January 4th, 2022 - 10:47 PM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

One would say that the holidays were more than intense for Brody Dalle and her boyfriend Gunner Foxx. Allegedly, Foxx was threatened by Josh Homme, the lead for Queens of the Stone Age and Dalle’s ex-husband, on Christmas Eve during a confrontation in a mall. In a Rolling Stone interview, Foxx claimed that Homme allegedly came up from behind him and said “I’m gonna kill you, you fucking pussy”. Foxx also claimed that there was another confrontation outside of the store where Homme allegedly attempted to possibly throw him over the balcony. “He then attempted to use the momentum of his upper body combined with his grip on my arm to throw me over the rail. I could feel one of his fingernails digging sharply into my hands. In that moment I truly felt that he was going to throw me over the balcony to my death,” Foxx wrote in his sworn statement

“I have been really scared and worried for Gunner’s safety,” Dalle stated. The court granted an emergency stay-away order, also known as a restraining order, which are, according to TMZ, that Homme must stay 50 yards from Foxx and his two daughters. Dalle and Foxx started dating a year after her divorce with Homme back in 2019, and have been in a custody battle regarding their three children, which may have instigated the alleged incident. Homme is not new to restraining orders, already having one from his daughter. Representatives for Homme have not commented. Click here for more details.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried