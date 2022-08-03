Panda Bear & Sonic Boom Debut Joyful New Song and Video “Edge of the Edge”

Home News Karan Singh August 3rd, 2022 - 2:20 PM

Musicians Panda Bear (Noah Lennox) and Sonic Boom (Peter Kember) have released “Edge of the Edge,” the vibrant new single from their joint album due later this month. The 9-track collaborative effort Reset will drop on August 12 digitally and November 18 on CD and vinyl. Check out their latest song below:

The above track features a sample of Randy & the Rainbows’ 1963 song “Denise” and is elevated further by a video by Danny Perez. The album has finally come to fruition since the idea was first conceived amid the coronavirus lockdown. The colorful collection of tunes that emerged from the darkness of the past few years culminated in 40 minutes of sonic divinity.

Both artists have combined forces to produce one of the most electrifying records of the year … and it’s less than two weeks away!

Photo Credit: Owen Ela