Sonic Boom Releases Video For “Tawkin Techno” From New Album All Things Being Equal

Sonic Boom has released a new video for “Tawkin Techno” from the new upcoming album All Things Being Equal. The new track comes after singles “Just Imagine”, “The Way That You Live”, and “Things Like This (A Little Bit Deeper)”.

“Tawkin Techno”’s visuals were created by JP from Special Cases, as it takes a deeper look into molecular biology – blood cells, synapses, and strands of DNA being shown as the song is playing behind. It all correlates into All Things Being Equal’s overall theme of exploration of the interconnectedness of all forms of matter.

All Things Being Equal is Sonic Boom’s second solo LP, and his first to be released via Carpark Records. $1 from every album sold will be donated to environmental advocacy organization Earth

Sonic Boom is also known as Peter Kember, who’s music career began with the formation of Spacemen 3, which he co-founded in 1982 with Jason Pierce (Spiritualized). As the band dissolved, Kember then debuted Sonic Boom with 1990’s Spectrum. Kember then went on to forming E.A.R., an even more experimental and prolific project with a fluctuating lineup that counted among its many members Kevin Shields and electronic music trailblazer Delia Derbyshire, who mentored Kember in audio physics and harmonic series.

Sonic Boom – All Things Being Equal Tracklist

1. Just Imagine

2. Just a Little Piece of Me

3. Things Like This (A Little Bit Deeper)

4. Spinning Coins and Wishing on Clovers

5. My Echo, My Shadow and Me

6. On aSummer’sDay

7. The Way That You Live

8. TawkinTechno

9. I Can See Light Bend

10. I Feel a Change Coming On