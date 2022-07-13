Panda Bear & Sonic Boom Announce Collaborative New Album Reset For August 2022 Release, Share New Song And Video “Go On”

Home News Federico Cardenas July 13th, 2022 - 11:05 PM

The singer-songwriter and musician Panda Bear, known for his work on the experimental pop group Animal Collevtive, has teamed up with English vocalist and musician Sonic Boom of Spacemen 3 to create a new album: Reset. The project is set to drop on August 12 digitally and November 18 physically on Domino.

Reset will see the third major collaboration between Sonic Boom and Panda Bearm, after Pear joined Sonic Boom on his 2011 album Tomboy and his 2015 album Panda Bear Meets The Grim Reaper. The project was recorded and crafted largely after the world went into lockdown due to Covid-19, resulting in a roughly 40 minute runtime album containing 9 different tracks. See the album art and tracklist for Reset below.

1. Gettin’ to the Point

2. Go On

3. Everyday

4. Edge of the Edge

5. In My Body

6. Whirlpool

7. Danger

8. Livin’ in the After

9. Everything’s Been Leading to This

In promotion of the new album, Panda Bear and Sonic Boom have released lead single “Go On,” along with an accompanying music video. The song features a sample of the 1967 song “Give It to Me” by The Troggs. This sampled short guitar riff acts as the canvas upon which the artist’s vocals and various electronic affects can be placed atop. The song creates a highly upbeat but also mysterious vibe, contrasting the sounds of classic 60’s music and vocals with modern advanced electronic effects.

The video for “Go On,” directed and animated by James Siewert, follows the adventure of a silver ball rolling across a wide range of visually interesting areas. Watch the music video for “Go On” below.

Reset will follow Panda Bear’s previous album, 2019’s Buoys, and Sonic Boom’s previous album, 2020’s All Things Being Equal.

