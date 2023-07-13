Mutoid Man Shares Chaotic New Single “Demons”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 13th, 2023 - 12:02 PM

Punk rock and metal band Mutoid Man have a new album on the way and now the band dropped the single called “Demons.” The track follows the crushing tunes “Siren Song” and “Call of the Void,” which came with a Two Minutes to Late Night directed video.

As a whole, “Demons” is a stellar piece of work due to how the vein jolting instrumentation sizzles the air with face smacking sound while the vocal performance serenades the hear powerful vocals tones.

In the press release vocalist and guitarist Steven Brodsky discusses the meaning behind Mutoid Man‘s latest song.

“Mutoid Man played PsychoVegas in 2018 and to celebrate the occasion, we thought it’d be fitting to open with a cover of ‘Psycho’ by The Sonics. We learned the song about 20 minutes before our set, and had such a blast playing it that we decided to write our own little psycho jam. And with that, we present to you ‘Demons’ – enjoy!”

Riding on the success of their debut EP Helium Head, Mutoid Man took on a manic work ethic over the next four years, cranking out two the albums Bleeder and War Moans, touring relentlessly across the US and Europe and becoming a house band for esteemed New York metal venue Saint Vitus along the way.

With tour dates supporting acts like Mastodon and Danzig, it appeared that Mutoid Man’s entry into the upper echelon of heavy metal heroes was inevitable. However, between line-up changes, an exodus from Brooklyn, a slew of other musical projects and a pandemic, the band was put on hold in the midst of their ascendancy. But after a six-year recording hiatus, Mutoid Man are back to reclaim their throne.