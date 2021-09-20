Members of Mutoid Man, Filth Is Eternal, Mrs. Piss And More Join Two Minutes To Late Night For Sing Along Cover of Nick Cave’s “Stagger Lee”

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 20th, 2021 - 10:43 AM

Two Minutes to Late Night has come out with a new video, this time being a released sing along cover of Nick Cave’s “Stagger Lee” along with members of Mutoid Man, Filth Is Eternal, Mrs. Piss and more. “Stagger Lee” is a kind of cover already, as Nick Cave took the old traditional blues song about an outlaw that murders others. Nick Cave however, took the song and made it even more extreme, taking the nuance out of the song with phrases like “I’m a bad motherfucker, don’t you know, and I’ll crawl over fifty good pussies just to get to one fat boy’s asshole!”

Jordan Old, along with a rock star lineup of musicians took the Nick Cave version of the song and created a new version of it, adapting the lyrics slightly but keeping the throbbing blues beat. “In the Two Minutes to Late Night version, Evan Patterson, the former Young Widows/Breather Resist member who now records as Jay Jayle, sings lead. Filth Is Eternal leader Lisa Mungo plays keyboards, while Jess Gowrie, who makes up half of Mrs. Piss alongside Chelsea Wolfe, plays drums. Former Mutoid Man bassist Nick Cageo and Imperial Triumphant guitarist Zachary Ilya Ezrin also join in, as does Jordan Olds in his Gwarsenio Hall persona.” (via stereogum.com).

The video follows all the musicians joining each other in a stream like version, the Nintendo logo flashing across the screen and the words crossing the bottom of the screen karaoke style. The video is edgy, although a bit confusing with all the different themes that come into play, none of them seemingly have to do with the infamous Stager Lee.

Watch “Stagger Lee” here:

The new video comes from Two Minutes To Late Night’s release of their ninth covers EP along with a Bruce Springsteen cover for which they donated the proceeds to charity.

