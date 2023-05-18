Mutoid Man Announces New Album Mutants for July 2023 Release and Shares New Song “Call Of The Void”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 18th, 2023 - 11:28 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to consequence.net today heavy metal band Mutoid Man have announced their first album in six years called Mutants, which will be released on July 28. In light of the happy announcement, the band has also shared their latest tune “Call Of The Void.”

The upcoming album marks the debut of High on Fire’s bassist Jeff Matz, who will be performing alongside with Cave In’s Stephen Brodsky vocals/guitar and Converge drummer Ben Koller.

“Call of the Void” is a five minute ditty that is filled with soul shaking guitar riffs, insane drum beats and loud vocal hooks. While listening, the music brings a little bit of every band member’s past work including post-hardcore sounds of Converge and Cave In, to the up-tempo musical vibe of High on Fire.

Mutants will mark Mutoid Man’s third studio album following 2015’s Bleeder and 2017’s War Moans. The group had remained active since forming in 2012, by touring with Danzig and Mastodon but was put on hold due to the lineup swap due to other musical projects and the global pandemic.

On another note, the band performed on a music video directed by the creators behind Two Minutes to Late Night. The clip features each member breaking out of their robotic confines to be transformed into their mutant self.

Mutants Tracklist

1. Call of the Void

2. Frozen Hearts

3. Broken Glass Ceiling

4. Siren Song

5. Graveyard Love

6. Unborn

7. Siphon

8. Demons

9. Memory Hole

10. Setting Sun