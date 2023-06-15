Mutoid Man Share Animated New Song & Video for “Siren Song”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 15th, 2023 - 12:09 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Punk rock and metal band Mutoid Man have a new album on the way and today the have shared the next single “Siren Song,” which arrives with an animated video.

As a whole, the band’s latest tune brings killer bass guitar playing, stunning guitar riffs and bottom-heavy vocal tones. The animated music video is fun to watch because it is a story of characters traveling by boat and throughout their journey, they run into gnarly situations such as dealing with a sea monster. It is a cute music video that takes views on a wild journey.

Last month Mutoid Man announced their first new album in six years called Mutants. The first single from the album “Call of the Void” came with a Two Minutes to Late Night directed music video.

Riding on the success of their debut EP Helium Head, Mutoid Man took on a manic work ethic over the next four years by cranking out the two albums Bleeder and War Moans.

Because of the band’s, it appeared that Mutoid Man’s entry into the upper levels of heavy metal heroes was inevitable. But between line-up changes, other musical projects and the pandemic, the band was put on hold in the midst of their musical power.

But after a six year recording hiatus, Mutoid Man are back to reclaim their throne with Mutants. The album is set to be released on July 28.