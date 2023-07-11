Filter Shares Animated New Video for Song “Obliteration”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 11th, 2023 - 2:58 PM

Rock band Filter are set to release their new album The Algorithm on August 25 through Golden Robot Records. The album is Filter’s first in seven years and it is a tight conceptual statement that consists of songwriting from mastermind Richard Patrick. The Algorithm gives the classic Filter sound a more modern sonic edge.

In light of the upcoming album release, July 14 sees the release of the album’s lead single “Obliteration.” The three and a half minute long tune features face smacking power chords, heavy vein jolting riffs and a soaring chorus. “Obliteration” ends with Patrick’s vocals out front laying down the word and singing up a storm.

As for the music video, it is created by German-based film-maker Atanas Shopski and the video is an inspired animation that carries the song’s post-apocalyptic vision with an unsettling similitude.

In the press release Shopski talks about about the creative process behind the music video.

“This was a great challenge for me. One that pushed me to discover my limits, creatively, artistically, mentally… We decided to go for an element of hope in this world full of despair and show the struggle of the innocent with the merciless surroundings. We follow this girl, who is the last survivor after the obliteration of her world, on her dark adventure in search for other life.”

Along with the new music, next month Filter are the special guests on the Freaks On Parade Tour with Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper and Ministry. Filter’s world tour continues into 2024 with headline dates in the UK and Europe in March 2024.