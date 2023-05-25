Filter Releases Studio Session Music Video For Latest Song “Face Down”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 25th, 2023 - 2:28 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, rock band Filter has shared the official music video for the latest single “Face Down.” The track is from Filter’s upcoming new album The Algorithm, which will be released in August by Golden Robot Records.

“Face Down” follows the release of “For The Beaten“, which was Filter’s first track to be issued by Golden Robot in October of last year. Written by Patrick, “Face Down” is a tight song which has some killer drum beats and a restrained vocal delivery which is ready to explode as the song progresses.

In the following statement Patrick discusses the meaning behind the band’s latest tune.

“‘Face Down’ speaks to the hate and negativity plaguing the world today. I wrote it after being inundated with lies, deceptions, and pure vitriol I saw on social media. I’m pumped. I can’t wait for everyone to hear the full album.”

For the first time in its 30 year career, Filter will present California Screamin, which is a full concert global stream performed live on location in Los Angeles. HITKOR will be the official on demand streaming partner for the show, which will take place June 17. The live performance will include special guests, classic songs Filter has not performed in over 25 years and the debut of brand-new material.