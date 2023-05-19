Filter’s New Album To Be Called “The Algorithm”

Home News Simon Li May 19th, 2023 - 11:45 PM

According to Blabbermouth, after releasing their latest single “Face Down,” Filter has announced to change the name for their upcoming album. They have decided to change the album name from “They Got Us Right Where They Want Us, At Each Other’s Throats” to “The Algorithm.”

The announcement was made during a radio interview at New York’s 94 Rock WOTT radio station, by their front man Richard Patrick. He said simply that the original title they have was just “way too long,” He also said that he is afraid of being “as divisive as … in the past,” and so “decided to just call it ‘The Algorithm’ (be)cause if makes total sense to me.”

Patrick says that the inspiration for their coming algorithm is “America,” with all the “social media, (in) America, divisive behavior.” He says that they want to convey a message to the audience worldwide that “…we’re all in this together, bro. We’re all on this tiny little planet. And it’s fragile, it’s being polluted, the people on it are fighting. We live a very, very, very beautiful life for 70 years or so, and then we pass on. And let’s take advantage of this time and work together and protect each other and help each other. And that’s the ultimate message of the record.”

Commenting on their previous song “Face Down,” Patrick says that it “speaks to the hate and negativity plaguing the world today,” and is a direct accusation to the “lies, deceptions, and pure vitriol I saw on social media.” The group can not wait to present their full album to its audiences to give everyone a wake-up call on the conditions of our society.