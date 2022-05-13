Knocked Loose’s Bryan Garris Joins Motionless In White On Brutal New Single “Slaughterhouse”

Home News Alexandra Kozicki May 13th, 2022 - 10:23 PM

Knocked Loose frontman Bryan Garris provides vocals for Motionless in White’s new song “Slaughterhouse,” a deeply creepy, gothic, industrial banger with riffs that will rattle your brain. The track has been included on the forthcoming album Scoring the End of the World, which will be released on June 10, according to Consequence.

The track is a brutal, unrelenting onslaught of furious and growled vocals, eerie keyboard melodies and stomping, industrial-style percussion. The guitars chug and grind along with the rhythm section, creating a dark and foreboding soundscape that impresses with its sheer power and heaviness.

Thematically, the song is just as dark and menacing as its sound, with Garris singing about how hell will feel for fascist dictators and other monsters. “Kill ’em all kill ’em, all no successors / Flip the script and oppress the oppressors / Finding strength as we sift through the carnage / We want our pound of flesh and we’ll take it.” The song is a political call to arms that is sure to get the mosh pits moving.

The song’s music video is a flashy visualizer of a crow flapping its wings against a hellish, fiery landscape, an apt metaphor for the song’s themes of revolution and retribution that possibly uses the crow as a symbol of death and rebirth.

Motionless in White has just finished touring with Black Veil Brides and Ice Nine Kills, but fans can still catch the band at this year’s festivals. Most notably, the band will be performing at Aftershock Festival on October 7th in Sacramento, California.

Pre-order Scoring the End of the World now via Roadrunner Records and stream its new single “Slaughterhouse” below.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva