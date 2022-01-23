Asking Alexandria Share Brutal New Song “New Devil” Featuring In This Moment’s Maria Brink From New Never Gonna Learn EP

Home News Roy Lott January 23rd, 2022 - 7:40 PM

Asking Alexandria have released their roaring new and original song “New Devil” featuring In This Moment’s Maria Brink. With headbanging drum chords and a ripping guitar solo, “New Devil” is one where it has an upbeat tune but with dark lyrics and tone”I want the hurt I want the pain I hear you when I’m alone I feel strip me to the bone” it includes Check it out below.

In a statement provided by Loudwire, Brink spoke about collaboration. “We’ve known Asking Alexandria for years and it’s nice to finally collaborate together,” Brink added. “They are incredibly talented and joining forces with them was a lot of fun. I can’t wait for everyone to hear the song and I’m grateful to be a part of it.”

“New Devil” is featured on the band’s surprise EP Never Gonna Learn, which was released last Friday, January 21. The EP also includes the previously released single “Find Myself” as well as another new song called “Miles Away.” It is the follow-up to their LP See What’s On the Inside released last year. A tease of an upcoming tour this year is set to be announced soon. It will mark the band’s first tour in four years. “To top it all off, we will be going out on our first U.S. headline run since 2018! We cannot wait to see you all soon and we hope you love these new songs as much as we do!” said the band’s guitarist Ben Bruce.

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara