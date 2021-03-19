Ministry Reschedules Industrial Strength Tour to Fall 2021, Helmet Replaces KMFDM As Opening Act

Home News Danielle Joyner March 19th, 2021 - 2:37 PM

Industrial band Ministry has officially shared the new dates for their Industrial Strength Tour. The U.S tour is scheduled to take place from November to October and will celebrate the 30-year anniversary of their project, The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste.

Ministry’s founder, Al Jourgensen shared a statement in a recent press release about the new dates of the tour stating, “With current COVID-19 restrictions, we are forced to again move our scheduled March/April 2021 U.S tour to October/November 2021 and hoping normalcy return by then. With vaccinations and better care happening, we all feel the fall is realistic. We can’t wait to get out there and play not only The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste material for you all, but some stuff off our new album as well. Stay safe and see you in the fall!”

The band announced the original Spring tour dates were set for March 1 to May 1 where the series of concerts would end in San Francisco. The tour was to start in Salt Lake City and would feature acts like KMFDM and Frontline Assembly. Due to the uncertainty of the pandemic and the vaccine, KMFDM will not perform in the new tour. Hardcore band Helmet will take the place of KMFDM in the new tour dates.

The tour will now begin October 3 in Albuquerque and end November 3 in Seattle. The band will perform at all previous venues, excluding Pittsburgh, PA and Missoula, MT. Also, their Baltimore, MD show has been postponed for another date later in the year. The band has also added another show in Charlotte, NC, which tickets will go on sale for on March 22 at 10 a.m.

The Industrial Strength tour will not only celebrate Ministry’s legendary album, but also the band’s 40th anniversary as a group. The band will also perform some new music from their upcoming studio album. The shows will also feature talent from Front Line Assembly and Helmet.

Front Line Assembly released their album Mechanical Soul in January via Metropolis Records. In February, the band released a video for their song “Alone” from the album.

Helmet began working on an album of covers and two live albums from the early 90s last year. The band’s covers album had been recorded and mixed while the band was working on their previously released 2016 album, Dead To The World. The band has yet to announce a release date for the projects.

Ticket buyers who purchased tickets for the tour’s original dates will still have the opportunity to have their tickets honored for the new tour dates. They also have the option to be fully refunded for their ticket purchases. All ticket information can be found here.

Check out the tour flyer and dates below.

10/03 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

10/04 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

10/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/08 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks**

10/09 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

10/10 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

10/11 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

10/14 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

10/15 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

10/16 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theatre

10/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

10/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

10/20 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore*

10/21 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

10/23 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live!***

10/24 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

10/25 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

10/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/29 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

10/30 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

10/31 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre

11/02 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11/03 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat