Helmet Announces Fall 2021 Headlining Tour Dates

According to theprp, alt-metal band Helmet has announced dates for an upcoming small headlining tour. These dates will bleed into their stint as an opening act for industrial metal band Ministry’s fall 2020 tour.

The brief headlining tour was announced on July 26 and will feature eight shows. It will commence on September 22 in Indianapolis, IN at the HI-FI Indy & HI-FI Annex and will end on October 2 in Amarillo, TX at the Hoots Pub. The band will also make an appearance at the No Coast Fest 2021 Texas on October 1. However, no opening act for the alt-metal band’s short tour has been announced.

Helmet will support Ministry on their Industrial Strength fall tour alongside Canadian electro-industrial band Front Line Assembly. The tour will kick off immediately after Helmet’s brief headlining tour on October 3 in Albuquerque, NM at the Sunshine Theatre. Notable tour stops include: October 6 in Minneapolis, MN at the iconic First Avenue, October 14 in Boston, MA at the House of Blues and November 11 in Portland, OR at the historic Roseland Theater. The tour will end on November 3 in Seattle WA at the Showbox Sodo.

The alt-metal band released their latest project, Dead to the World, in 2016. They released a cover of Gang Of Four’s 1981 song “Into The Ditch” earlier this year in April. The cover will be featured in a compilation in tribute to Gang Of Four’s lead guitarist Andy Gill.

Helmet Fall 2021 Tour Dates

09/22 – Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI Indy & HI-FI Annex

09/24 – St. Louis, MO – Blueberry Hill Duck Room

09/25 – Wichita, KS – TempleLive

09/26 – Fort Smith, AR – TempleLive

09/28 – Tulsa, OK – The Shrine

09/30 – Cedar Park, TX – Haute Spot

10/01 – Denton, TX – No Coast Fest 2021

10/02 – Amarillo, TX – Hoots Pub

10/03 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater*

10/04 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre*

10/06 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue*

10/08 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Riverworks*

10/09 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre*

10/10 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre*

10/11 – Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre*

10/14 – Boston, MA – House of Blues*

10/15 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount*

10/16 – Montclair, NJ – Wellmont Theatre*

10/17 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall*

10/19 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle*

10/20 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore*

10/21 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live*

10/24 – Houston, TX – House of Blues*

10/25 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater*

10/28 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren*

10/29 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues*

10/30 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues*

10/31 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield Theatre*

11/02 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater*

11/03 – Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo*

*Opening for Ministry

Photo credit: Marv Watson