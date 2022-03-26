FINNEAS Debuts Groovy New Song And Video “Naked”

Home News Lauren Floyd March 26th, 2022 - 5:22 PM

Yesterday Grammy-nominated musician, songwriter and producer FINNEAS released his first single of 2022 “Naked” via Interscope Records along with a groovy colorful visual.

The video, filmed in New York City and directed by Sam Bennett, gives all the feels through its mellow color changes that sync with transitions from verse to chorus and chorus to bridge. The initial scene opens with FINNEAS in a mannequin-like pose in front of a grey back drop but things quickly kick into gear with soft mellow la-dee-da’s and a distinct snare kick fit for a smooth Sunday drive. “You cant make me cry anymore, don’t try,” FINNEAS sings. “Naked” is a tale of finally moving past heartbreak into happiness, coping with your feelings and throwing a little cheeky joke in there for good humor. “I can’t believe you’ve seen me naked,” FINNEAS winks.

The groovy tune is complete with a shoulder shimmy, his hands in his pockets cool and collected refusing to give in to his love interest’s drama. A 1-2 beat sequence and electric guitar takes it to the bridge which has more of a rock tone than the rest of the song. “All that time spent with my therapist talking over all your arrogance,” FINNEAS says, remembering the bad with the good.

“Naked” is the first taste of new music from FINNEAS since the release of his critically acclaimed debut album Optimist. This year is already set to be a busy one for the artist with his hand in tracks for the Disney movie “Turning Red” alongside Billie Eilish, according to mxdwn, and his performances set for both weekends at the 2022 Coachella festival.