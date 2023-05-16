Music Midtown Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring P!nk, Billie Eilish, Incubus and More

Home News Cait Stoddard May 16th, 2023 - 12:42 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to stereogum.com today Atlanta’s Music Midtown have announced this years lineup which will feature performances by P!nk, Billie Eilish, Incubus and more. The three day event will take place on September 15 – 17 at Piedmont Park.

Also performing will be PitBull, J.I.D., Flume, SkaiWater, Leah Kate, The 1975, Thirty Seconds To Mars, Maude Latour, Guns N’Roses, Lil Baby, Tove Lo, First Aid Kit, Glorilla and others. Single day and three day passes go on sale this Thursday at 10:00 a.m. ET through musicmidtown.com.

According to the website, Music Midtown features a diverse lineup of over 30 artists across four stages for three days. It can be rock and roll, hip hop, pop, electronic or anything in between, Music Midtown has been Atlanta’s premier festival for music lovers of all kinds since 1994.

Situated in Atlanta’s beautiful Piedmont Park, Music Midtown offers more than just music. Aside from performances by all of the artists, the event hosts interactive sponsorship experiences, a Ferris Wheel overlooking the festival and amazing views of the Midtown skyline.

Music Midtown previously canceled last years festival, reportedly due to a court ruling which limited festival organizers’s ability to prohibit attendees from bringing guns to the festival.