Billie Eilish Joins Barbie Soundtrack With Upcoming Song “What Was I Made For”

Diana Bello July 9th, 2023 - 7:45 PM

A new track from Billie Eilish is about to be released this year which is going to be called ‘What I was made for’. This new soundtrack is about to be released on July 13 which is really close, exciting news that must be for those that have followed the artist on her music journey. This is the fans as well for the artist in getting out music. Music is something the artist has loved as we have heard in interviews. This song will be part of the Barbie soundtrack, Barbie which is a movie that was just released in theaters. Barbie which Margot Robbie is starring in and other well-known actors as Gosling have been a part of. It is surprising but most exciting to know that Billie Eilish has made a song for the movie that many people are excited about, and want to watch.