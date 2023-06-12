Bring Me The Horizon Announces New Album Post Human: NeX GEn for Sept 2023 Release

Home News Zach Monteiro June 12th, 2023 - 1:31 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

British rock-band Bring Me The Horizon has recently announced their newest album Post Human: NeX GEn along with its September 15th release date. This will mark the band’s seventh studio-length album release.

The band’s newest album will continue their “Post Human” series that they began back in 2020 with the release of their EP Post Human: Survival Horror which saw several collaborations with artists such as BABYMETAL, Nova Twins, YUNGBLUD and Evanescence’ Amy Lee.

The announcement of Bring Me The Horizon’s new album comes shortly after the release of their singles “LosT” and “AmEN!” with the latter song continuing the trend of collabs by including Lil Uzi Vert and Glassjaw’s Daryl Palumbo. Although the inclusion of the new singles in the upcoming album isn’t currently known, the capitalization of the song titles seems to indicate that they will be a part of the collection.

According to ConsequenceSound, the band went about announcing their upcoming project through an augmented-reality immersive experience. The event had fans solving a series of riddles before coming upon the Church of Genxsis, which was featured at the Download Festival with the band itself over the past weekend.

Bring Me The Horizon decided to announce Post HUman: NeX GEn shortly before they go on a North American tour as a supporting act to Fall Out Boy. The tour kicks off on June 21st in Chicago, Illinois at Wrigley Field.

Pre-orders for Post Human: NeX GEn are available now on Bring Me The Horizon’s official store, although physical copies will not be available until January, 2024.

Post Human: NeX GEn is scheduled to release on September 15th, 2023.

