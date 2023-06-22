Cannibal Corpse Announces New Album Chaos Horrific for Sept 2023 Release and Share New Song & Video “Blood Blind”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 22nd, 2023 - 12:06 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

According to cosequence.net, death metal band Cannibal Corpse will be releasing their album Chaos Horrific on September 22 by Metal Blade Records. Also the band have revealed the record’s artwork and first single “Blood Blind.”

Since 1988 Cannibal Corpse have been at the forefront of death metal, shaping and defining the genre. In 2021, the band raised the created havoc again with Violence Unimagined.

This year will be the band’s 35 anniversary and Cannibal Corpse return with its successor the Chaos Horrific, which is starting a new chapter in the band’s storied legacy.

Written shortly after the conclusion of the Violence Unimagined sessions, echoes of that album exist in Chaos Horrific. “To me, this album feels sort of like a continuation of Violence Unimagined.” said bassist Alex Webster.

Cannibal Corpse have always been noted for technicality and complex songwriting, but that doesn’t define where the writing process takes them.

“I believe that our songwriting has progressed in a manner where every song paves its own path, whether it’s a straightforward or technical song. Sometimes it’s a mix of both, so there’s no preconceived idea that we want to be more technical. The music just sort of takes its own course.” said guitarist Rob Barrett.