Cannibal Corpse Announces New Album Chaos Horrific for Sept 2023 Release and Share New Song & Video “Blood Blind”

death metal band Cannibal Corpse will be releasing their album Chaos Horrific on September 22 by Metal Blade Records. Also the band have revealed the record's artwork and first single "Blood Blind."
Since 1988 Cannibal Corpse have been at the forefront of death metal, shaping and defining the genre. In 2021, the band raised the created havoc again with Violence Unimagined.
This year will be the band’s 35 anniversary and Cannibal Corpse return with its successor the Chaos Horrific, which is starting a new chapter in the band’s storied legacy.
Written shortly after the conclusion of the Violence Unimagined sessions, echoes of that album exist in Chaos Horrific. “To me, this album feels sort of like a continuation of Violence Unimagined.” said bassist Alex Webster.
Cannibal Corpse have always been noted for technicality and complex songwriting, but that doesn’t define where the writing process takes them.
“I believe that our songwriting has progressed in a manner where every song paves its own path, whether it’s a straightforward or technical song. Sometimes it’s a mix of both, so there’s no preconceived idea that we want to be more technical. The music just sort of takes its own course.” said guitarist Rob Barrett.
Chaos Horrific will be available on digipak CD, deluxe box set (Dried Blood Marbled vinyl, 24p 12″ booklet, puzzle, pin, poster and art print – limited to 1500 copies), cassette (limited to 500 copies), digitally and on vinyl. Preorders order for Chaos Horrific is available at: cannibalcorpse.store and at metalblade.com/cannibalcorpse.
In advance of the record’s release, Cannibal Corpse have shared their first single and accompanying video for “Blood Blind.” In the following statement drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz says “‘Blood Blind’ is about mass mutilations to reset the human race in a genocide that was embraced by the masses.”
Band member Erik Rutan adds: “‘Blood Blind’ was the first song musically that I wrote for Chaos Horrific. It all started with that funeral march of a first riff floating around in my head and it took off from there. Heavy and disturbing, it worked its way into an aggressive smorgasbord of depth and swirling darkness! I thought it would be great to collaborate so I had Paul add his lyrical stamp to it.”
Following with the release of Chaos Horrific, Cannibal Corpse will embark on a month-long North American co-headlining tour with Mayhem. The journey begins onSeptember 22 in Nashville and runs through October 21 in Louisville. Support will be provided by special guests, Gorguts and Blood Incantation.
A Live Nation ticket pre-sale for select dates began today at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster by using the code DISCO. General ticket sales begin on June 23rd at 10 a.m. local time.
Chaos HorrificTracklist
1. Overlords Of Violence
2. Frenzied Feeding
3. Summoned For Sacrifice
4. Blood Blind
5. Vengeful Invasion
6. Chaos Horrific
7. Fracture And Refracture
8. Pitchfork Impalement
9. Pestilential Rictus
10. Drain You Empty
Cannibal Corpse Tour Dates<
9/22 Marathon Music Hall – Nashville, TN
9/23 The Fillmore – Charlotte, NC
9/24 The Mill & Mine – Knoxville, TN
9/26 Stage AE – Pittsburgh, PA
9/27 Rebel – Toronto, ON
9/28 L’Olympia – Montreal, QC
9/29 The Palladium – Worcester, MA
9/30 Brooklyn Steel – Brooklyn, NY
10/2 The Royal Oak – Detroit, MI
10/3 Hard Rock Live – Gary, IN
10/4 The Fillmore – Minneapolis, MN
10/6 Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO
10/7 The Depot – Lake City, UT
10/9 Temple Theatre – Tacoma, WA
10/10 Knitting Factory – Spokane, WA
10/11 Knitting Factory – Boise, ID
10/13 The Warfield – San Francisco, CA
10/14 SOMA – San Diego, CA
10/17 The Aztec Theatre – San Antonio, TX
10/18 The Factory – Dallas, TX
10/20 The Eastern – Atlanta, GA
10/21 Paristown Hall – Louisville, KY
