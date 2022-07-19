Cannibal Corpse and Municipal Waste Members Debut Brand New Band Heaven’s Gate and Blazing Song “Jerusalem Syndrome”

Heaven’s Gate has just debuted with a scorching metal song – “Jerusalem Syndrome”. According to Loudwire, the new band consists of members from four different metal groups. Among the members are singer Tony Foresta (frontman of Iron Reagan, Municipal Waste), drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz (Cannibal Corpse), guitarist Mike Goo (Warthog) and bassist Jeff Howe (Reversal of Man, Horsewhip).

<a href="https://heavensgatefl.bandcamp.com/album/heavens-gate">Heaven’s Gate by Heaven’s Gate</a>

Keeping true to the band’s name, which is a reference to the Heaven’s Gate cult which merged elements of Christianity with ufology, “Jerusalem Syndrome” is chock full of religious imagery and references under a heavy metal sound. It’s incredibly energetic – definitely worth a listen from metalheads looking for a new band to follow.

This band is member Paul Mazurkiewicz’, of Cannibal Corpse, second major project this year. His earlier project, Umbilicus, debuted with “Hello Future”, back in May. Tony Foresta is also having a busy Summer – alongside the debut of Heaven’s Gate, he just recently went on tour last month with Municipal Waste.