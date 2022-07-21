Cannibal Corpse Announce Fall 2022 Tour Dates Featuring Dark Funeral and Immolation

American metal band Cannibal Corpse has announced a fall 2022 North American Tour featuring Dark Funeral and Immolation per Blabbermouth. The tour will commence November 3rd in Silver Springs, MD, and will run 29 shows finishing in St Petersburg, FL on the 10th of December. The band will headline the first annual Decibel Magazine Metal and Beer Fest in Denver on December 2.

Cannibal Corpse released their 15th studio album “Violence Unimagined” in April 2021 via Metal Blades Records. Acclaimed metal guitarist Eric Rutan lent his guitar skills and production skills to the album. Rutan filled in guitar for the band in 2019 and 2020 and soon after became a full-time member.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 22.

Tour Dates As Followed

Nov. 03 – The Fillmore – Silver Springs, MD

Nov. 04 – Empire Live – Albany, NY

Nov. 05 – MTELUS – Montreal, QC

Nov. 06 – Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, ON

Nov. 08 – The Agora – Cleveland, OH

Nov. 09 – Bogart’s – Cincinnati, OH

Nov. 10 – Piere’s Entertainment Center – Fort Wayne, IN

Nov. 11 – The Forge – Joliet, IL

Nov. 12 – The Rave II – Milwaukee, WI

Nov. 15 – The Palace Theatre – Calgary, AB

Nov. 17 – The Rickshaw Theatre – Vancouver, BC

Nov. 18 – The Rickshaw Theatre – Vancouver, BC

Nov. 19 – The Showbox – Seattle, WA

Nov. 21 – Regency Ballroom – San Francisco, CA

Nov. 22 – The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA

Nov. 23 – The Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA

Nov. 25 – House Of Blues – Las Vegas, NV

Nov. 26 – Encore – Tucson, AZ

Nov. 28 – Empire Garage – Austin, TX

Nov. 29 – House Of Blues – Dallas, TX

Nov. 30 – Diamond Ballroom – Oklahoma City, OK

Dec. 02 – Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest @ Summit Music Hall – Denver, CO

Dec. 03 – The Granada – Lawrence, KS

Dec. 04 – Bourbon Theatre – Lincoln, NE

Dec. 05 – The Apollo Theatre AC – Belvidere, IL

Dec. 06 – The Vogue Theatre – Indianapolis, IN

Dec. 08 – The Concourse – Knoxville, TN

Dec. 09 – Georgia Theatre – Athens, GA

Dec. 10 – Jannus Live – St. Petersburg, FL

