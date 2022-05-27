Cannibal Corpse’s Paul Mazurkiewicz Debuts “Hello Future” With New Project Umbilicus

Home News Abigail Lee May 27th, 2022 - 7:50 PM

Twenty years in the making, Umbilicus – led by Cannibal Corpse’s Paul Mazurkiewicz and Anarchus’ Vernon Blake – has released its first single “Hello Future.” The song is the first off of the upcoming debut album Path of 1000 Suns, which will be shared with the public later this year.

Listen to the song here:

In announcing the single, vocalist Brian Stephenson said: “Hello Future! Here we are, we did it! It’s time for the world to hear what we’ve been putting our time and efforts into. We could not be more stoked for this first single and the album! Real down and dirty, simple, straight forward, in-your-face rock ‘n’ roll for the people. It’s been a labor of love on all counts and a real trip from conception to birth. Here it is kicking and screaming in all its glory! Me and my brothers Taylor, Paul and Vern’s hearts could not be filled with more joy for you all to experience this with us. We are UMBILICUS and we play rock ‘n’ roll. Dig it! Much love and peace to you all past, present, and future!”

The song proudly shows its roots in rock of the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s; it forms an interesting, exciting medley that introduces audiences to what Umbilicus seeks to produce. The song questions the lines between morality and money that tempts going against it: “In this land/sweat and backs are broken/And calloused is the hand…/No amount of gold could by my soul/Or cloud my happiness.”

Formed just two years ago in the summer of 2020, Umbilicus added ten songs to its arsenal that year, most yet to be released. In putting the pieces together to form Umbilicus, Mazurkiewicz rejoined with Blake after a 20-year gap. They’d worked together alongside Cannibal Corpse’s Jack Owen in a side project called Path of Man. While the first life was short-lived, Mazurkiewicz and Blake are determined to give the project more time and energy now that they have both to spare.

In discussing the new project’s start, Mazurkiewicz said: “Right around May or June [of 2020], I said, ‘You know what? Now is the time to [do it] if I wanna do this again. Now is the time to do it because Cannibal Corpse is finished recording the new record.’ I had some time on my hands. So I called my friend Vern who played bass on that project and I said, ‘Hey, you wanna start a project back up again? Let’s do this.'”

In collecting more members for their “hard rock project,” Mazurkiewicz and Blake found guitarist Taylor Nordberg, who also plays in The Absence and Inhuman Condition. Finally, they found vocalist and lyricist Brian Stephenson, who also plays with Fore and Old James.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva