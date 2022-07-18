Decibel Magazine Announces Metal & Beer Fest Denver 2022 Lineup Featuring Cannibal Corpse, Pig Destroyer, Dark Funeral And More

Home News Skyy Rincon July 18th, 2022 - 6:56 PM

Decibel Magazine has announced that they are relocating their annual Metal & Beer Fest to Denver, Colorado. The new installment boasts impressive headliners including New York based death metal titans Cannibal Corpse, Virginia based grindcore band Pig Destroyer and Swedish black metal group Dark Funeral.

The event will begin on Friday, December 2 and end on Saturday, December 3. The lineup is presented by Metal Blade Records who are currently celebrating the label’s 40th anniversary. The full lineup will also feature Immolation, Skinless, Wayfarer, Black Anvil, Thantifaxath, Wake, Of Fear and Bone, Oryx, Glacial Tomb and In the Company of Serpents.

Discussing the partnership with Decibel, Metal Blade founder Brian Slagel commented: “We’re very excited to be teaming up with Decibel magazine again. It’s going to be a lively weekend filled with incredible bands and amazing beer!”

More than 10 breweries will be partaking in the festival. There will also be two different ticket options available, “Just Metal” and “Metal & Beer”, both of which must only be purchased by those 21 and over. The latter includes unlimited beer samples (with a limit of 350 tickets per day) while the former still allows a la carte options for purchase. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 22 at 10am Mountain Time.

Cannibal Corpse will be performing at Alcatraz Festival in August alongside Enslaved and many more. The band released their most recent album Violence Unimagined in April 2021. Pig Destroyer’s most recent EP The Octagonal Stairway was released in August 2020. Dark Funeral’s latest came in the form of We Are The Apocalypse which was released in March 2022.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva