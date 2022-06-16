AFROPUNK Festival & Target Team for Black Beyond Measure at Planet AFROPUNK Live in Minneapolis Featuring Ari Lennox, Noname, Mereba and More

Home News Cait Stoddard June 16th, 2022 - 12:56 PM

AFROPUNK have renewed their partnership with Target. Target will bring their Black Beyond Measure campaign and broader commitment to Black joy and to Planet AFROPUNK Live: Minneapolis on Juneteenth weekend. The event will help promote black-owned businesses, empower entrepreneurs and help all community members understand their own worth. AFROPUNK and Target will partner together to the reach goal through Black Beyond Measure by having more meaningful connections with black guests in moments that matter.

Planet AFROPUNK Live: Minneapolis is only the latest community-facing collaboration between AFROPUNK and Target. In 2019, the two brands celebrated black founders and their success at the Hair & Beauty Village at AFROPUNK Brooklyn Festival. Target hosted the event Ideaville at Planet AFROPUNK during a virtual event in 2020 and in 2021, Target hosted the “UNCONTAINED Stage” at AFROPUNK ATLANTA which welcomed artists like Tems, Rico Nasty and others.

Planet AFROPUNK Live: Minneapolis is the first-ever AFROPUNK live experience in the midwest. With a lineup of performers such as Ari Lennox, Noname, Mereba, Dreamer Isioma, Pink Siifu and others in the Twin Cities. The event happens on June 18th-19th, with panels/events across the city on June 18th and performances on June 19th in Sheridan Memorial Park.

Also with the live experience, AFROPUNK partners with High School For Recording Arts, a local high school which was founded by former Prince band member David T.C. Ellis, specializing in developing the next generation of musical talent.

To buy tickets for Planet AFROPUNK Live: Minneapolis: click here