Tobe Nwigwe Brings Out Cee Lo Green to Perform “Crazy” at Coachella 2023

Cassandra Reichelt April 21st, 2023 - 9:05 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Cee Lo Green makes a surprise appearance during Tobe Nwigwe’s set performing his classic hit “Crazy” at Coachella Weekend Two. This marks Green’s first Coachella appearance since 2011 when his performance went past the set time and he began his cover of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin'” when the sound was cut off and what appeared to be a technical fluke was intentional. Green and his band continued to play after a minute or so then walked off stage.

Ceelo coming out with Tobe Nwigwe and performing “Crazy”. #Coachella pic.twitter.com/UyBtYyS8zX — The Brohioan (@TheBrohioan) April 22, 2023