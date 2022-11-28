Dua Lipa Has Been Granted Albanian Citizenship

Home News Cait Stoddard November 28th, 2022 - 6:00 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Today artist Dua Lipa became legally certified as an Albanian citizen. The news became official in an oath-taking ceremony between Lipa and Albanian president Bajram Begaj. Shortly after receiving her Albanian citizenship Lipa went on her Instagram account to share the happy news with her fans.

According to Billboard, prior to the event Lipa mentioned she “will be an Albanian with papers too”. When taking her oath, Lipa reportedly said “It is an indescribable great joy with such acceptance, love and everything.”

Although Lipa was born and raised in England, both of her parent are of Kosovo Albanian descent, Albanian is Lipa’s first language. In 2016 s Lipa and her father Dukagjin Lipa, performed in the Kosovan rock band Oda who launched the Sunny Hill Foundation, which they held concerts in their native city to help raise funds for people who are facing financial hardships. Also in 2018 Lipa was honored with the first-ever key to the Kosovan capital of Pristina.

Currently, Lipa is working on her third album which is a follow up to her successful 2020 record Future Nostalgia. The album was teased by Lipa in January and in March the artist mentioned that the album is “50 per cent done” and “starting to take shape.”