Trent Reznor Praises Dua Lipa’s Songwriting in Recent Interview

The leader of Nine Inch Nails Trent Reznor has recently come out praising Dua Lipa’s songwriting, he had listened to her music which led to having an emotional reaction due to it. He recently came out in a Tetrgrammaton Podcast in which in the video he said, in which he teared to it. In the podcast he said,

“ I heard my daughter, who’s six, singing Dua Lipa the other day. She’s so into it, and it was so cool. Like, this is her music, you know? This is her thing… It really reminded me of the art of writing a well-crafted song. I teared up listening to a Dua Lipa track the other day because it was just a really well-done piece of music, you know? It was clever. It felt good. It’s difficult!

I don’t know how to do that. Because when I’m thinking of what to say or how to say it, I’m saying it from the unvarnished me. And that requires me to think about who I am and where my position is now, and all of that together becomes something that feels — the stakes are higher,”.