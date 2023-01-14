Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Release (You Made It) Feel Like Home From Bones & All Film Score

Home News Gracie Chunes January 14th, 2023 - 5:17 PM

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

Nine Inch Nails members Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have released the official song and video for “(You Made It) Feel Like Home.” The song is featured on the soundtrack of the motion picture Bones And All, directed by Luca Guadagnino.

The music video consists of clips from the film starring Taylor Russell and Timothee Chalamet. The song features Reznor on vocals, showcasing a new sound we haven’t really heard from him before. The tragic love song was written and produced by Reznor and Ross, and performed by Reznor, Ross and Mariqueen Maandig Reznor. (Facebook)

Bones And All is an unconventional love story between two cannibals that was released in 2022. Watch the trailer here. Stream the full original score for the film by Reznor and Ross here.

Stream “(You Made It) Feel Like Home” here.