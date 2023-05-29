Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross to Score New “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” Movie

Home News Cait Stoddard May 29th, 2023 - 11:40 AM

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt

According to pitchfork.com, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are bringing their skills to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which is the latest animated movie starring the heroic turtles.

Skater Tony Hawk first revealed on the May 1 episode of his Hawk vs Wolf podcast during an interview with photographer Sam Muller. The episode went by unnoticed at first but the clip gained attention online in recent days and now Jeff Rowe, one of the film’s directors and writers, has confirmed the news on Twitter.

Well now that my teenage hero @tonyhawk has leaked that my music heroes are doing this I can add that the score is absolutely AMAZING. Exhilarating, terrifying, heartbreaking, full of sounds I didn’t know existed. I don’t have the vocabulary to describe it. I love it so much https://t.co/kN6KCdHqy1 — Jeff Rowe (@Roweyourboatz) May 28, 2023

“Well now that my teenage hero @tonyhawkhas leaked that my music heroes are doing this I can add that the score is absolutely AMAZING. Exhilarating, terrifying, heartbreaking, full of sounds I didn’t know existed. I don’t have the vocabulary to describe it. I love it so much.” In recent years, Reznor and Ross have made music for Mank, Soul, Bones and All, Empire of Light, HBO’s Watchmen and more. The most recent Nine Inch Nails albums, Ghosts V: Together and Ghosts VI: Locusts, came out in March 2020. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem hits U.S. theaters on Wednesday, August 2. The movie features voice acting from Rogen, Post Malone, Maya Rudolph, Ice Cube, Paul Rudd, Hannibal Buress and more.