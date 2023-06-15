Earl Sweatshirt Recalls Brighter Days in Video for New Song “Making the Band (Danity Kane)”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 15th, 2023 - 3:41 PM

According to consequence.net, artist Earl Sweatshirt has released the song “Making the Band (Danity Kane),” which is named after Danity Kane, the R&B group formed on Diddy’s MTV series Making the Band.

Surf Gang founder Evilgiane handled the beats on this song and as a whole, “Making the Band (Danity Kane)” is an amusing composition due to how Earl is making references to stacking money and “feeling like Diddy standing in a bank.”

Also the rapper name-drops Bruce Banner while rapping over the skittering instrumental. In the accompany music video, directed by Hidji world and YGA, Earl have a relaxing night out.