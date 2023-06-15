Earl Sweatshirt Recalls Brighter Days in Video for New Song “Making the Band (Danity Kane)”

According to consequence.net, artist Earl Sweatshirt has released the song “Making the Band (Danity Kane),” which is named after Danity Kane, the R&B group formed on Diddy’s MTV series Making the Band.
Surf Gang founder Evilgiane handled the beats on this song and as a whole, “Making the Band (Danity Kane)” is an amusing composition due to how Earl is making references to stacking money and “feeling like Diddy standing in a bank.”
Also the rapper name-drops Bruce Banner while rapping over the skittering instrumental. In the accompany music video, directed by Hidji world and YGA, Earl have a relaxing night out.
“Making the Band (Danity Kane)” is Earl’s first solo release since his January’s 2022 album, SICK!, which featured the singles “Tabula Rasa,” “Titanic” and “2010.” Following the LP’s release, the rapper stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform the track.