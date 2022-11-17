Outbreak Fest Announces Initial 2023 Lineup Featuring Death Grips, Denzel Curry, Earl Sweatshirt & More

Home News Cait Stoddard November 17th, 2022 - 4:16 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

According to brooklynvegan.com UK hardcore music festival Outbreak Fest have announced they will be returning next year on June 23-25 at Depot Mayfield in Manchester England. Also today the festival have announced the line up of band’s and artists who will be performing at the event.

Headlining the two day event are Denzel Curry, Death Grips, Earl Sweatshirt, Mike Wiki, Lil Ugly and Converge. Other acts performing include Code Orange, Loathe, Show Me The Body, Trapped Under Ice, Turnover, Candy, Fleshwater, Gel, High Vis, Jesus Piece, Koyo, One Step Closer, Scowl, Spy, Soul Glo, and the pre show band Zulu. More performers will be announced soon. Tickets are on sale now.