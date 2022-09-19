Earl Sweatshirt Raps New Music In First Episode of ‘Atlanta’ Season 4 As Fictional Late Rapper Blueblood

Home News Cait Stoddard September 19th, 2022 - 3:39 PM

Rap artist Earl Sweatshirt created new music for the FX television show “Atlanta.” According to pitchfork.com the latest episode of the television show started its fourth and final season three nights ago. Audiences heard a familiar voice blaring from the speakers while the characters Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) and Darius (Lakeith Stanfield) started to think deeply on the death of the local rapper, Blueblood. The powerful vocals that were rapping along to the beat was Earl Sweatshirt. The rapper gave new music as a filler for Blueblood’s experimental music.

On the episode “The Most Atlanta,” it has been revealed that Blueblood did die three months ago, repeating the late MF Doom, who died on October 31, 2020. When remembering about the secret posts clues on Tumblr the character Paper Boi finds his own clue in Blueblood’s lyrics while listening to the music at a gas station that leads him on a scavenger hunt through Atlanta’s laundromats, movie theaters. comic book shops,