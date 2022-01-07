Earl Sweatshirt Reveals Tracklist For Sick, Shares Smooth New Single “Titanic”

Home News Anaya Bufkin January 7th, 2022 - 9:44 PM

Hip-hop’s favorite artist Earl Sweatshirt has announced the tracklist for his upcoming project titled, SICK! Recently, the rapper shared the song and video for “Tabula Rasa” featuring Armand Hammer. Now, he has released a song and video for “Titanic”.

The tracklist will include 10 songs, including a new single “Titanic”. The 27-year-old Los Angeles rapper spoke about his new project as his breath of fresh air amid the Coronavirus pandemic. He says, “SICK! is my humble offering of 10 songs recorded in the wake of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns.” He adds, “Once the lockdowns hit, people couldn’t fly anymore. A wise man said art imitates life. People were sick. The People were angry and isolated and restless. I leaned into the chaos cause it was apparent that it wasn’t going anywhere. These songs are what happened when I would come up for air.”

“Titanic” doesn’t necessarily have a structure; however, this is not a bad thing. Earl flows through the song smoothly. He reflects on his life now that he has stepped out of the public eye. He raps, “Home town hold/ me down like a rock/ So you know how I gotta skip it (Skip,/ skip it)/ So you know just/ how we living/ Took it slow, saw/ what it could give me.”

The video is reminiscent of old classic commercials. The song starts off sounding as if someone was winding up a toy that plays music. It sounds somewhat distorted, and the video seems to show a slideshow of images, including medicine bottles and the human body. Watch and listen below.

SICK! is intended to be released on January 14, but is available now for pre-order.

SICK! Tracklist:

1. Old Friend 2. 2010

3. SICK!

4. Vision (Feat. Zelooperz)

5. Tabula Rasa (Feat. Armand Hammer)

6. Lye

7. Lobby (Int)

8. God Laughs

9. Titanic

10. Fire in the Hole