“Hip Hop Forever” 50th Anniversary Concert Set to Feature Mary J Blige, Mariah Carey, and Wu-Tang Clan

Cait Stoddard June 12th, 2023 - 3:36 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

According to consequence.net, Hip Hop Forever 50th Anniversary Concert will be heading to New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Friday, September 15. The show will feature performances form Mary J Blige, Mariah Carey, Wu-Tang Clan and more.

The tribute event will e hosted by local radio stations Hot 97 and WBLS-FM. Curated by Funk Flex, there will be additional appearances by Tyrese, Sean Paul, Brooklyn’s Maxwell and Long Island rap duo EPMD.

Tickets will go ON SALE on Friday, June 16 through Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale will open ahead of general public access on Thursday, June 15 at 10:00 a.m. ET by using the access code DISCO.

“Hip Hop Forever” is the latest performance to mark the genre’s 50 anniversary, which falls just a month after a “Hip Hop 50” live event at Yankee Stadium which included performances Run-DMC, Lil Kim, Snoop Dogg and more. Earlier this year the show was showcased at The Grammys with a star-studded medley featuring legends from every rap era.

As for the Wu-Tang Clan, they will extend their own celebration during their ongoing NY State of Mind joint tour with Nas, which includes another hometown show at New York’s Barclays Center on September 27

