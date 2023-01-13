New Orleans Jazz Festival Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Dead & Company, Robert Plant & Allison Krauss and Wu-Tang Clan

Home News Trisha Valdez January 13th, 2023 - 5:07 PM

New Orleans Jazz Festival is coming back in 2023 with big stars for headliners that are sure to have fans excited. This festival is said to happen starting from April 28 to May 7.

According to BrooklynVegan, “As usual, it is led by some big names, including Dead & Company, (which was said to be their final tour.)” Dead & Company announced their final tour back in September 2022, the band will be missed on the stage after final tour.

The festival will also be staring big names such as, Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers, Santana, Jon Batiste, Jill Scott, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Kane Brown, H.E.R, Steve Miller Band, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Gary Clarck Jr., Leon Bridges, Farruko, ludacris and many others.

