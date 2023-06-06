Hip Hop 50 Live Announce Lineup Featuring Run DMC, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, and More

Home News Jaden Johnson June 6th, 2023 - 12:16 AM

In celebration of hip-hop’s 50th year anniversary, Ciroc and Google Pixel are presenting the upcoming Hip Hop 50 Live concert set to take place August 11th at the Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, NY. The concert will feature some of hip hop’s most iconic faces such as Run-DMC, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, and Ice Cube who are set to headline the event.

Along with the headliners include the “Queens of Hip-Hop” set which consists of Eve, Lil Kim, Remy Ma, and Trina with more to be announced. Other listed performers include A$AP Ferg, Common, T.I, Ghostface Killah, Lupe Fiasco, Fat Joe, Slick Rick, and EPMD.

The concert will also have a “Pillars of Hip Hop” set which will include the likes of The Sugarhill Gang, Roxanne Shante, Grandmaster Caz, and more, as well as a set dedicated to hip hop’s foundational DJ’s such as Mannie Fresh, Marley Marl, Clark Kent, and Battlecat.

Pre-Sale begins Thursday, June 8th via Live Nation (use access code DISCO), with the general sale scheduled for Friday, June 9th via Ticketmaster.