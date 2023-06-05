Lauryn Hill Stages Surprise Mini Fugees Reunion for Six Songs at Roots Picnic Set; Likely To Be The Last For a While

Home News Cait Stoddard June 5th, 2023 - 11:52 AM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

According to nme.com, the group Fugees performed a surprise reunion as part of a Ms. Lauryn Hill gig in Philadelphia on June, 2. Hill performed a set as part of The Roots‘s music festival The Roots Picnic.

Hill played her classic album The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill in full to celebrate the album’s 25 anniversary. Also The Roots served as Hill’s backing band for the performance, where she was joined by Fugees bandmates Pras Michel and Wyclef Jean to perform six tracks including “Killing Me Softly”, “Ready Or Not” and “Zealots.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Questlove (@questlove)

“In 1993 an unknown band called the Fugees (at the request of the record label i interned at @ruffhouserecords) opened up for us at #TheTrocodero in Philadelphia—-this was one of their first gigs since signing to a major label. They were there to help us celebrate our signing to @geffenrecords. Their #BluntedOnReality got released in early 93. We got our deal in Dec 93 & man…..”

The post adds: “Now 30 years later & look at us now. What a journey. @MsLaurynHill did us a solid by letting us not only letting us celebrate with her the classic #MiseducationOfLaurynHillbut she also made a moment by bringing together her bredren @WyclefJean & @PrasMichel ……in what could possibly be one of the last times we will see this institution together in this setting.”

The surprise reunion follows the band cancelling their planned 25 anniversary tour in back January 2022, when Pras Michel then convicted for his alleged involvement in a billion-dollar Malaysian money laundering scheme back in April.

