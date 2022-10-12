Fugees’ Pras Michel Gets New Trial Date For Criminal Conspiracy Case

Home News Federico Cardenas October 12th, 2022 - 10:13 PM

The trial for famed rapper and singer Pras Michel, known as one third of the 90’s hip hop trio Fugees, has been set to begin on March 27 of next year, Pitchfork reports. The trial date will follow over three years after Pras was first charged for alleged conspiracy and money laundering in 2019. Pras’ co-defendant, Low Taek Jho, is currently at large. The case was originally scheduled to begin in November, but was postponed after one of the defense’s attorneys was injured.

The case claims that Pras allegedly conspired against the American government through fraud, that he made illegal foreign campaign contributions, that he illegally concealed material facts, and that he made a false entry in a record relating to conspiracy. Pras is accused of allegedly funneling money for Jho Low, a Malaysian citizen, who is well known in Hollywood for holding high profile parties. Jho Low’s location is currently unknown by law enforcement, while the businessman remains internationally wanted after the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal, involving the embezzlement of billions of state-investment funds.

Among the witnesses set to appear at the upcoming trial will be the famed actor Leonardo DiCaprio, whose movie The Wolf of Wall Street may have been partially financed by Jho Low.

The prosecution has argued that Jho Low allegedly sent the Fugees rapper over $100 million in order to illegally influence the 2012 presidential election. In 2012, the funds were allegedly intended to support the re-election of Barack Obama. Later, the funds were allegedly intended to influence the administration of Donald Trump to end the Department of Justice’s investigation into Jho Low’s activities. The prosecution also alleges that Pras attempted to influence Donald Trump’s administration to have a Chinese dissident to be sent back to China; with the rapper allegedly working on behalf of the Chinese government.

The Fugees had recently scheduled a reunion tour for later this year, which was cancelled last month due to the charges faced by Pras.