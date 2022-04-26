Lizzo Announces Fall 2022 The Special Tour Dates

Home News Matt Matasci April 26th, 2022 - 10:08 AM

Along with the recent announcement of her new album SPECIAL, which will be released in July, Lizzo has revealed new 2022 tour dates. Appropriately called The Special Tour, it will kick off in September and continue through the end of the year. Atlanta-based rapper Latto will be the opening act on the tour, performing in support of her second album 777, which was released this year.

Along with the new album and tour, Lizzo released a new single. The song is called “About Damn Time” and is an anthem of female empowerment set to a funky arrangement.

The last few weeks have seen Lizzo performing at Coachella, the festival’s comeback after being on hiatus for a few years due to COVID. There, she was brought up by pop star Harry Styles for a cover of Gloria Gaynor’s classic “I Will Survive” along with the One Direction hit “What Makes You Beautiful.” For those living under a rock, Styles is a member of One Direction and has recently embarked on a successful solo career.

The tour will see Lizzo playing arenas around the country, no surprise as she’s one of the biggest pop stars of the moment. She’ll play the TD Garden in Boston, Madison Square Garden in NYC, the United Center in Chicago, and The Forum in Los Angeles, among other major venues in cities around the country.

Lizzo Fall 2022 The Special Tour Dates

09/23 – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena

09/24 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

09/27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

09/29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

09/30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

10/2 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

10/6 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

10/7 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

10/11 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

10/14 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

10/16 – Chicago, IL – United Center

10/18 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

10/22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

10/23 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

10/25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

10/26 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

10/28 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

10/31 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

11/2 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

11/4 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

11/7 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

11/9 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

11/12 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

11/18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum