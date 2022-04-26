Lizzo Announces Fall 2022 The Special Tour Dates

Along with the recent announcement of her new album SPECIAL, which will be released in July, Lizzo has revealed new 2022 tour dates. Appropriately called The Special Tour, it will kick off in September and continue through the end of the year. Atlanta-based rapper Latto will be the opening act on the tour, performing in support of her second album 777, which was released this year.
Along with the new album and tour, Lizzo released a new single. The song is called “About Damn Time” and is an anthem of female empowerment set to a funky arrangement.
The last few weeks have seen Lizzo performing at Coachella, the festival’s comeback after being on hiatus for a few years due to COVID. There, she was brought up by pop star Harry Styles for a cover of Gloria Gaynor’s classic “I Will Survive” along with the One Direction hit “What Makes You Beautiful.” For those living under a rock, Styles is a member of One Direction and has recently embarked on a successful solo career.
The tour will see Lizzo playing arenas around the country, no surprise as she’s one of the biggest pop stars of the moment. She’ll play the TD Garden in Boston, Madison Square Garden in NYC, the United Center in Chicago, and The Forum in Los Angeles, among other major venues in cities around the country.
Lizzo Fall 2022 The Special Tour Dates
09/23 – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena
09/24 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
09/27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
09/29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
09/30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
10/2 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
10/6 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
10/7 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
10/11 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
10/14 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
10/16 – Chicago, IL – United Center
10/18 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
10/20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
10/22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
10/23 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
10/25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
10/26 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
10/28 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
10/31 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
11/2 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
11/4 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
11/7 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
11/9 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
11/12 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
11/18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum